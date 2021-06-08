EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $631,680.00 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $631,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,563 shares in the company, valued at $9,462,055.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.75. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVOP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,864,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,865,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,582,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,577,000 after purchasing an additional 380,431 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,392,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,747,000 after purchasing an additional 927,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

