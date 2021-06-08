EXRNchain (EXRN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One EXRNchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. EXRNchain has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $81,429.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

