Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Perpetual Investment Management Ltd

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after buying an additional 2,335,739 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,490,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,530,000 after buying an additional 206,291 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $148,542,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 653,080 shares of company stock valued at $29,143,111 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

