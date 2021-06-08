Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $155.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $143.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of -377.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 91,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

