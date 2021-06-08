Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $540,000.

FBND traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $53.08. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,831. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.80.

