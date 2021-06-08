Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 3,380 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $1,502,539.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,778 shares of company stock worth $4,589,517. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.10.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

