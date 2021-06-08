Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 4,715 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.80.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

