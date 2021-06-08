Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.87 Million Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.27% of Absolute Software worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 755,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 248,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Absolute Software by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.74% of the company’s stock.

ABST opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $694.14 million, a P/E ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18. Absolute Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABST shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

