Fiera Capital Corp Sells 119,371 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,371 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.37% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,440,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 42,579 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MUC opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

