Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $167.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.90. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.17 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total value of $1,131,006.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,565.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

