Financial Analysis: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autodesk and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autodesk $3.79 billion 16.21 $1.21 billion $2.63 106.04 Red Violet $34.59 million 7.76 -$6.81 million N/A N/A

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than Red Violet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Autodesk and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autodesk 2 4 12 0 2.56 Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Autodesk currently has a consensus target price of $311.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.66%. Given Autodesk’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Autodesk is more favorable than Red Violet.

Profitability

This table compares Autodesk and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90% Red Violet -16.65% -13.48% -11.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.4% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Autodesk has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autodesk beats Red Violet on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time; Revit software for building information modeling; and BuildingConnected, a bid-management solution. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc., a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk. The company serves financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, and telecommunication companies; law enforcement and government agencies; and collections, corporate security, and investigative law firms, as well as solutions used for purposes, such as identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection, and compliance. It markets its products and services through value-added distributors, resellers, and strategic partners; and trade shows and seminars, advertising, public relations, distribution of sales literature, and product specifications and ongoing communication with prospective clients, distributors, resellers, strategic partners, and installed base of current clients, as well as through direct sales. Red Violet, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

