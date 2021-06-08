Financial Contrast: QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) & Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Get QDM International alerts:

QDM International has a beta of -3.9, indicating that its stock price is 490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown & Brown has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares QDM International and Brown & Brown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QDM International N/A N/A -1,084.65% Brown & Brown 19.33% 14.42% 6.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Brown & Brown shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of QDM International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Brown & Brown shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for QDM International and Brown & Brown, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown & Brown 0 4 4 0 2.50

Brown & Brown has a consensus target price of $53.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Given Brown & Brown’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brown & Brown is more favorable than QDM International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QDM International and Brown & Brown’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QDM International N/A N/A -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Brown & Brown $2.61 billion 5.58 $480.48 million $1.67 30.96

Brown & Brown has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Summary

Brown & Brown beats QDM International on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QDM International

QDM International Inc. operates as an insurance brokerage company primarily in Hong Kong. It sells a range of insurance products consisting of life and medical insurance, such as individual life insurance; and general insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and homeowner insurance. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products. It also provides professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, and real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance-related products for weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liability; homeowners and personal property policies, residential earthquake, and private passenger automobile and motorcycle coverage; commercial and public entity-related programs; and flood insurance, commercial difference-in-conditions, all-risk commercial property, coastal property programs, lender-placed solutions, sovereign Indian nations, and parcel insurance. In addition, it provides markets and sells excess and surplus commercial insurance products, such as personal lines, homeowners, yachts, jewelry, commercial property and casualty, commercial automobile, garage, restaurant, builder's risk, and inland marine lines; and third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers' compensation and all-lines liability arenas, as well as Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for QDM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QDM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.