Financial Survey: Aurora Mobile (JG) & Its Competitors

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) is one of 81 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Aurora Mobile to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

This table compares Aurora Mobile and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Mobile -48.33% -42.25% -19.96% Aurora Mobile Competitors -15.70% -17.77% -3.59%

18.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aurora Mobile and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Mobile $72.28 million -$34.49 million -16.38 Aurora Mobile Competitors $7.17 billion $1.52 billion 40.11

Aurora Mobile’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile. Aurora Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aurora Mobile and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aurora Mobile Competitors 873 3634 7686 257 2.59

Aurora Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.95%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Aurora Mobile has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurora Mobile’s peers have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aurora Mobile peers beat Aurora Mobile on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers targeted marketing, market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence services. Its developer services provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, short message service, verification, and device connection. The company also provides application programming interfaces that create connectivity and automate the process of message exchange between the mobile apps and its backend network; and an interactive web-based service dashboard that allows app developers to utilize and monitor its services through controls on an ongoing basis. It primarily serves mobile app developers in a range of industries, such as media, entertainment, gaming, financial services, tourism, ecommerce, education, and healthcare. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.