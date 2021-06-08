Fire Lotto (FLOT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $203.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded up 88.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 8th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $167,168.58 and approximately $203.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00122295 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002111 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.23 or 0.00865279 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io . Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fire Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

