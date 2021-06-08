First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

FBP stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.41. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

FBP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 2,500 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,823,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,783 shares of company stock worth $34,541 and have sold 150,000 shares worth $1,911,800. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.