First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 124,304 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 46,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

