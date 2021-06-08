First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,929 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,201,000 after buying an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,808,648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,306,000 after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

