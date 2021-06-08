First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,964 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 3,393.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

PRGO stock opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.20. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $38.20 and a twelve month high of $58.83.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.