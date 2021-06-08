First Horizon Corp Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.77 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.08.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

