First Horizon Corp Purchases 130 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,252 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.14, for a total transaction of $2,117,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,497,887.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

NYSE:WMT opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

