First Horizon Corp Purchases 141,642 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 944,280.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,642 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 808.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 539,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 480,383 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 490.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 51,265 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DBX. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,762. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

