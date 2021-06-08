First Horizon Corp Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Horizon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.46.

V opened at $231.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $225.91. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

