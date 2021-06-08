First Horizon Corp Sells 33 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Horizon Corp lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $623.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.64 billion, a PE ratio of 605.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $656.67. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.70 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,803 shares of company stock valued at $76,734,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.