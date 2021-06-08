First Horizon Corp Sells 3,510 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Corp lessened its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 234,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in First Horizon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 902,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Horizon by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in First Horizon by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

