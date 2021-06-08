First Horizon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Horizon Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 216.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

