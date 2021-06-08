First National Bank Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of First National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,363. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $138.12 and a twelve month high of $227.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.01.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

