First National Bank Invests $302,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

First National Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. South State CORP. boosted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. 2,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,398. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.82. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.