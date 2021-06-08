First National Bank Invests $488,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 253.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 88,988 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. 157,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,568,498. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $104.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

