First National Bank Makes New $661,000 Investment in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter. The fund bought 4,671 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $146.24. 138,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.85. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

