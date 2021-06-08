First National Bank Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000. Visa comprises approximately 0.9% of First National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.46.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $232.45. 101,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,743,483. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $452.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

