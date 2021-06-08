First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 58.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10.

