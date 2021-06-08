Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Flat Glass Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Flat Glass Group stock opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. Flat Glass Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.75.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

