Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett Sells 6,522 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $123,070.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FLEX opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,794,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Flex by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,187 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Flex by 16.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

