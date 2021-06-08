Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Flowers Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 73.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Flowers Foods to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.2%.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

