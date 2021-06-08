Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,158. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $94.96 million, a P/E ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 0.69. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $14.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

