Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Earns Hold Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,066.25 ($40.06).

Shares of FDEV stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,600 ($33.97). 42,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,882.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

