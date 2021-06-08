Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FDEV. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,066.25 ($40.06).

FDEV opened at GBX 2,600 ($33.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 58.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,881.10. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

