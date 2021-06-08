Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Numis Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 3,025 ($39.52) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on FDEV. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Frontier Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,066.25 ($40.06).

FDEV stock traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,600 ($33.97). The company had a trading volume of 42,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,882.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.04. Frontier Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,672 ($21.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

