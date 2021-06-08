Full Sail Capital LLC Cuts Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,370 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,104 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Continental Resources by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,965 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $4,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

NYSE CLR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.80. 17,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.97. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.61%.

In related news, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $835,661.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,051 shares of company stock worth $1,252,071. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.