Full Sail Capital LLC Has $30.96 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $30,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

GSEW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.60. 49,670 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90.

