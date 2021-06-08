Full Sail Capital LLC Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Full Sail Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.65.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.29. 22,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,694. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.64.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

