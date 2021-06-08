Full Sail Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $235.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,373. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

