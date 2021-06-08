Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, hitting $2,406.00. 37,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702,967. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,287.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

