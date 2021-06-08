Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 165 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Full Sail Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VPU. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,209. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $119.99 and a 52 week high of $148.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

