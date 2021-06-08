Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 169 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.44. 5,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,363. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $227.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.01.

