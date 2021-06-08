Fundamenta Achieves Market Capitalization of $609,327.14 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $609,327.14 and $1.26 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00064894 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.85 or 0.00275237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.74 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.00 or 0.01138341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.86 or 0.99853067 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,956,082 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,827 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

