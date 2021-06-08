Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Trading Down 3.5%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSE:FURY) fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.36. 240,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 421,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The company has a market capitalization of $160.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Fury Gold Mines Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in its three flagship properties including, the Eau Claire project comprising 385 contiguous claims with a total area of 20,068 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; the Committee Bay gold project covering an area of approximately 280,000 hectares located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut; and the Homestake Ridge project covering an area of approximately 7,500 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

