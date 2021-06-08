FY2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

JMPLY opened at $93.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $2.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

