FY2022 EPS Estimates for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Johnson Matthey in a report issued on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $7.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.62. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Matthey’s FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $2.7734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
