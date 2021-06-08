FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Sunday, June 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $26.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $25.56.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

ENTA opened at $48.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $988.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

