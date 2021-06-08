G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Announces Earnings Results

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

GIII stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.05. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98.

GIII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

